3 POs arrested after 18 years

Faridabad: The crime branch cell arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), including two women, after about 18 years, from the JCB chowk here last evening. The accused, identified as Baljeet, Rajo Bai (alias Lado) and Goga Bai, were booked in a dowry case in October 2005. A local court declared them POs in August 2006. He said the hunt for another absconding accused was underway. TNS

Haemophilia Day observed

Gurugram: World Haemophilia Day was observed at all health institutions in Gurugram on Tuesday. This year’s theme was ‘equitable access for all: recognising all bleeding disorders’. Dr Virendra Yadav, Civil Surgeon, said haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder, in which blood does not clot properly. There are 64 registered cases of haemophilia in the district, who are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sector 10. TNS

Book launched at IGNCA

New Delhi: Drishyaantar, a book written by senior journalist and writer Ajit Rai, was unveiled at the Umang Auditorium of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Monday. IGNCA member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi said, “Documentation in the field of cultural journalism is crucial as our cultural heritage is unparalleled.”

