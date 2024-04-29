 BJP contesting poll on basis of religion, caste: AAP’s Sushil : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • BJP contesting poll on basis of religion, caste: AAP’s Sushil

BJP contesting poll on basis of religion, caste: AAP’s Sushil

BJP contesting poll on basis of religion, caste: AAP’s Sushil


Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 28

Aam Aadmi Party state chief and the INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta today accused the BJP of contesting the elections on the basis of caste and religion and said the double- engine government had failed to perform in Haryana.

While addressing a gathering at Devidaspura in Kurukshetra, Sushil Gupta said, “While the BJP is contesting the elections on the basis of caste and religion, the INDIA bloc is contesting the poll on the basis of the work done. The BJP has been trying to destroy democracy and the Constitution while INDIA bloc believes in the Constitution and democracy. The double engine government has been working in the state and the Centre for 10 years, but it has not been able to highlight its 10 achievements. Farmers, women and other sections of society are struggling for their rights.”

Accusing the BJP of misusing the investigating agencies, Sushil Gupta said, “The Prime Minister and the BJP are scared. They arrested the sitting chief ministers and the accounts of the Congress were frozen. Businessmen fear action from the ED, Income Tax Department and CBI if they say something against the government. The votes should be sought in the name of performance and work done. People of Haryana are being harassed in the name of property ID and family ID and there is a need to rectify the whole system. We should focus on educating children and generating employment instead of forcing them to go abroad in search of jobs,” he added.

Seeking support, Sushil Gupta said, “For better roads, healthcare facilities, education, and jobs, the voters should support the INDIA bloc candidates in the elections.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

