Congress MP alleges flood situation exposed Haryana govt’s ill-preparedness

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 16

Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda alleged that the state government has left the flood-hit residents to fend for themselves as they were not getting any help from it.

Addressing a gathering in Nathusari Chopta town of Sirsa district, the MP said the Ghaggar has been overflowing at many places and water has entered some villages, causing a flood-like situation in the residential areas.

“The prevailing situation has exposed the ill-preparedness of the state government as it has failed to take measures to deal with the crisis. Neither the embankments were strengthened nor were the drains cleaned in time. As a result, people are suffering in many parts of the state and the farmers are staring at major losses due to inundated fields,” Hooda alleged.

The Congress MP alleged that the government was merely carrying out aerial surveys and not helping people in any way on the ground.

He said, “The flood situation has inflicted a double whammy on the people who are already reeling under high vegetable prices. It is unfortunate to see the soaring prices of tomatoes,” he said. He also urged the Congress workers to extend all possible help to the flood-hit people.

The Congress leader said due to the inefficiency of the government, heavy anti-incumbency sentiment was prevalent in the state and people were eager to uproot the BJP government.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Hisar #Sirsa