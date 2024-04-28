Cops to initiate process to cancel licences if weapons not deposited

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 27

A month has passed since the imposition of the model code of conduct, but it seems that arms licence-holders are reluctant to deposit their weapons with the police. The notification for filing nomination papers will be issued on Monday. Thereafter, the police will remind weapon holders to submit their weapons.

A senior police officer said if the weapon is not deposited on time, the licence will be cancelled.

According to the police, there are 6,657 arms licence-holders in Gurugram. There are many licence-holders who have come from different states and have their licences registered here.

Of them, 3,820 licence-holders have deposited their weapons to date. Among them, some people have also submitted receipts of depositing licensed weapons in gun houses at their police station concerned. In the district, more than 40 per cent licence-holders are yet to deposit their weapons.

A senior police officer said a reminder will be sent to the licence-holders who have not deposited their weapons. “They have to inform the local police about their licensed weapon within seven days, otherwise the police will start the process of cancellation of their licence,” he said.

The police officer said a daily report is sent to the Election Commission regarding the arrests and other administrative activities carried out by the police regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha election.

“A reminder will be sent to those who have not deposited their licensed weapons and if they don’t deposit these despite the reminder, the process of cancellation of the licence will be initiated,” said Vikas Arora, Police Commissioner, Gurugram.

