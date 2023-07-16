Deepender visits flood-hit villages

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 15

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday visited various flood-hit villages in the state and reviewed the situation. He interacted with people to know about the problems being faced by them.

He asked the authorities to speed up the relief work. Besides, he demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh from the government for family members of those who died in floods. He also demanded a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers whose crops have damaged.

“The government should compensate the victims with immediate effect. Fodder should be provided for livestock. Electricity bill of at least three months should be exempted in the flood-hit areas,” said Deepender, adding that keeping in view the prediction of heavy rainfall, the authorities must take timely measures to avoid any flood-like situation.

Meanwhile, he also visited the flood-affected areas in the Samalkha constituency.

He said due to the poor drainage system people were forced to face a lot of problems, including scarcity of food and potable water.

