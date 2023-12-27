Filthy conditions, poor infra ail Gurugram night shelters

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 26

While the Gurugram railway station is thronged by homeless from across the city, the night shelter there remains non-functional. The reason: The portable cabin is parked in a dump yard.

None of over 100 people snuggled up on the platform or the roadside want to use it due to the foul smell. So the shelter lies locked.

Late night charity keeps homeless away The administration claims the late night charity by residents of Gurugram on roads make homeless choose footpaths over shelters. According to the administration, residents and NGOs distribute coffee, pizzas, blankets, clothes and even money to these people. In order not to miss out on these goodies, the homeless stay on the streets. DC Nishant Yadav has appealed to the people to donate to shelters so that these could be put to proper use.

“We will not go there even if it opens. It is parked in a dump yard and you cannot even step near it, leave aside sleeping inside it. The authorities might pick up garbage one day but muck will reappear the next day. The blankets we get there are worse than what we have,” said Kundan, a rag picker in Rajendera Park area.

MCG Commissioner PC Meena said a team had been put on the job and garbage would be cleared soon.

The district administration has announced opening of seven night shelters in the city but despite clear instructions, those continue to be in a shambles.

The Kanhai shelter home, which aims to provide night lodging to labourers working on construction sites, too is in a pitiable condition and is failing to get any takers. The windows of the shelter are broken, so are the taps and even the ceiling.

The local homeless people have no idea about its existence. The lighting is not proper, making it scary especially for women. The shelters at Rajiv Chowk and Sohna Chowk too are not known to people in need and also lack sufficient blankets.

The popular shelter at Sheetla Mata Mandir bus stand does have families of beggars who beg around the temple. But they are using tattered blankets.

While all shelters can collectively accommodate over 100 people, the occupancy on the first night was a meagre 10 due to lack of awareness.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has shot off a letter to the officials concerned to repair and make all arrangements at the shelters. Special homeless patrol teams have been deputed to get homeless people to these homes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram