Govt has let down youth: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Congress leaders have reacted sharply to the quashing of 75% reservation by the HC today.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said, “The BJP-JJP alliance was neither able to give Rs 5,100 old-age pension nor 75% quota to the youth of Haryana in the private sector.”

Senior Congress leader and MLA Kiran Choudhry said the government had deceived the youth. “It misled them by promising them quota. Had it advocated properly in the matter, this would not have happened,” she claimed.

AICC secretary Vineet Punia questioned the sincerity of the BJP-JJP alliance, saying that the move of the government appeared to be half-hearted. Quota in the private sector was introduced during the farmers’ agitation with a clear aim of diverting public attention, he alleged.

