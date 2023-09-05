HSGMC elections: Gurdwara Commissioner notifies 30 election symbols

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Moving a step closer to the holding of elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Gurdwara Election Commissioner Justice HS Bhalla has notified 30 election symbols for allotment to the contesting candidates.

The notification is seen as a move by the commissioner to make preparations for the conduct of the elections before the state government announced the election process for the committee.

According to a notification issued by Justice Bhalla, every candidate filing nomination paper to contest the election as the member of the HSGMC will be required to fill his order of preference of three election symbols.

Mahant Karamjit Singh and Gurvinder Dhamija, president and general secretary, respectively, of the ad hoc committee of the HSGMC, had already resigned from their posts, paving the way for the holding of the elections.

In December 2022, the Haryana Government had constituted the 38-member ad hoc committee to manage, supervise and take over all assets of 52 gurdwaras in the state, including movable and immovable properties.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, bringing all gurdwaras under the control of the HSGMC.

Earlier, the commissioner had fixed September 30 as the cut-off date for the registration of voters for the yet-to-be announced HSGMC elections. As many as 40 wards have been made after the delimitation process to hold the HSGMC elections started.

