INDIA VOTES 2024: Now, students to motivate their parents to vote

Gurugram, May 4

To increase voter turnout, schoolchildren will now be encouraged to motivate their parents to vote.

Under the initiative taken by the Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, children will be encouraged to motivate their parents to go out and cast their vote. They will have to upload a selfie with their parent showing their inked finger. Through a draw at the district level, the first, second and third winners will be given a cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively. To upload the selfie, a link has been provided at https://www.ceoharyana.gov.in/ portal, which will open on the voting day i.e. May 25. The link will open for schoolchildren from 7 am onwards and selfies can be uploaded till 8 pm. District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the school whose students upload the maximum number of selfies will also be given a special prize of Rs 25,000.

He said the aim of this initiative is not only to increase voting percentage, but also make schoolchildren, who will be the future voters, aware of the voting rights. He said in a democracy, every vote is important, hence this initiative has been started so that every voter must cast his vote.

