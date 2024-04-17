Prostitution racket busted, 17 rescued

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 16

The Gurugram police have busted a prostitution racket, which was being run under the guise of five spa centres, in the Manesar area. They rescued 17 women from these spa centres and arrested a manager of one of the spa centres.

Manager nabbed, owners at large These spa centres, from where the prostitution racket was operating, were running for the last six months. The raids were conducted after complaints were received for several days. During the raid, 17 women were rescued from five spa centres and a manager was arrested. We are trying to nab the owners of these centres. —Virendra Khatri, SHO, Manesar police station

According to the police, women had been engaged in prostitution work in the spa centre for several months and are natives of Jharkhand, Bihar, UP and Nepal. The arrested manager was identified as Lalit Kumar, a native of Hapur in UP.

According to the police, following a tip-off, five teams, led by ACP (headquarters) Sushila, raided the four spa centres in Amrapali Corporate Hub in Sector-2 and the fifth spa centre in the market of sector 1, Manesar, on Monday. Five policemen posed as bogus customers.

The team first reached the New Aroma Spa Centre running in Amrapali Building and found a woman there. She revealed that the owner of the spa centre is Shailendra Kumar. Six women were found in the spa centre, along with four customers, in objectionable condition. During the raid at the Silky Spa Centre, it was revealed that its owner is Pawan. The team also found three women and two customers at the centre.

Three women and one customer were found at the New Palace Spa Centre, which is owned by Priyanshu Choudhary. It was revealed that the Z-Black Spa Centre was owned by Pankaj Pal. The fifth team raided the Magic Touch Spa Centre in Sector 1 market and arrested the manager Lalit Kumar, who told the police that the owner of the spa centre is Kamal (alias Raju).

An FIR was registered against the spa centres’ owners and the manager under Sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Act at the Manesar police station.

