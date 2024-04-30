Day’s temperature falls 6.9 degrees

Chandigarh, April 29
Cloudy weather and drizzle brought down the day temperature by 6.9 degrees today compared to yesterday.
The maximum temperature dropped to 29.8°C from 35.9°C yesterday. It is seven degrees below normal day temperature. On the contrary, the minimum temperature rose to 23.5°C compared to 20.8°C yesterday.
According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department’s forecast, weather is expected to remain partly cloudy or mainly clear sky for the next five days. The day temperature is expected to rise over the next few days.
