Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Chandigarh, April 29

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has given Rs 18,75,652 compensation to parents of a 20-year-old man who died in a road accident in 2022.

Victim Santosh Kumar’s parents Dwarika Singh and Radhika Devi had filed a claim petition under the Motor Vehicle Act, seeking compensation from the driver and owner of a crane that was allegedly involved in the accident, and an insurance company.

They said on December 13, 2022 Santosh was going from Haripur Hindua village to Bhagwanpur village riding a cycle. When he reached Bhagwanpur, a crane came from his behind and hit the cycle. As a result of the impact, Santosh fell down and was crushed by the rear wheel of the crane.

The claimants said the victim was employed with a private company in Derabassi, and was earning Rs 15,000 per month.

During hearings, the crane’s driver and owner claimed that a false FIR was lodged against them.

After hearing arguments, the Tribunal directed the insurance company and other respondents to pay Rs 1875,652 to claimants. Besides, the tribunal said the claimants shall also be entitled to 7.50% interest per annum on the compensation amount from the date of application till its realisation. The compensation amount shall be shared by the claimants equally.

