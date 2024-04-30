Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

A UT police constable has been booked for allegedly thrashing a hotel owner at Kajheri in Sector 52.

The constable has been identified as Anoop, who is posted at the Sector 19 police station and at present deputed on election duty in Gujarat.

Sources said the complainant, Lalta Yadav, had alleged that the constable had thrashed him at a hotel in Kajheri, Sector 52.

In his complaint lodged with the police, Lalta Yadav had stated that he had borrowed money from the constable during pandemic. Later, they had a dispute over the repayment of the borrowed money.

The sources claimed that the complainant asserted that he had repaid the borrowed money, while the constable alleged otherwise.

It was alleged that last month, the constable asked the complainant to visit a hotel where he was thrashed in a room.

The police were informed about the incident following which a probe was initiated. Now, a case has been registered under Sections 323, 342 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station.

The complainant runs a hotel in Kajheri and had met the constable while he was posted at the Sector 61 police post.

Police official said the constable would be asked to join the probe after returning from Gujarat.

Money dispute the trigger

In his complaint lodged with the police, Lalta Yadav had stated that he had borrowed money from the constable during pandemic. Later, they had a dispute over the repayment. The sources claimed that the complainant asserted that he had repaid the borrowed money, while the constable alleged otherwise.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.