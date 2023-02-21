Scuffle at Kurukshetra gurdwara, complaint filed

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, February 20

A day after the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee took control over the management of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra, a minor scuffle was witnessed after the SGPC and HSGMC leaders and their supporters came face-to-face at the gurdwara on Monday.

Both the groups had heated arguments and accused each other of violating the Sikh maryada. A minor scuffle also broke out between them. However, both warring groups were separated and the on-duty police personnel managed to control the situation.

Earlier in the day, ad hoc HSGMC president Mahant Karamjit Singh, former chief Baljit Singh Daduwal and committee members had reached to pay obeisance at gurdwara. Meanwhile, SGPC leaders and their supporters also reached the gurdwara.

Karamjit Singh said: “We were sitting with the sanagat, and SGPC leaders — Gurdeep Singh Bhanokheri and Tejinder Pal Singh Dhillon — reached there with their supporters and created a ruckus. They violated the maryada by creating ruckus during the diwan. I request the district administration and state government to take action against such people. We will file a police complaint and also file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court. We will also approach Akal Takht against the SGPC leaders for disturbing the atmosphere at the gurdwara.”

Baljit Singh Daduwal said: “A large number of devotees had reached the gurdwara and during the diwan, the Badal-supported group created a ruckus. Action should be taken against them. The SGPC chief was repeatedly requested to hand over the charge of gurdwaras to the HSGMC but to no avail.”

As many as eight persons, including SGPC leader Gurdeep Bhanokheri, community leaders Harkesh Mohri, Paramjeet Singh and some other community leaders, were detained and taken to Krishna Gate police station. Later, a group of Sikh leaders and members of the BKU (SBS) held a protest outside the police station seeking their release.

SGPC’s Dharma Prachar Committee member Tejinder Pal Singh Dhillon said: “The HSGMC has no right over the Haryana Sikh Mission. It was constructed by the SGPC and it is the property of the SGPC. By breaking the lock of the golak of the gurdwara and taking control, the HSGMC and the state government have made their intentions clear that their sole motive is to grab the golaks and not to manage the shrines. Sikhs of Haryana will not tolerate such actions and the government will be responsible for the consequences.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “There was a minor face-off between them and situation is under control. A complainant has been received and the case will be registered under relevant sections of the IPC.”

#Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #kurukshetra #SGPC #Sikhs