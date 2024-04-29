Cycle rally held at Chamba to promote voter awareness

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 28

The Chamba district administration held a bicycle rally on Sunday as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign aimed at raising awareness among voters.

The rally was flagged off by Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan after a ceremonial lamp lighting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Chauhan emphasised the importance of ensuring everybody’s participation in the festival of democracy. He highlighted that the ongoing SVEEP programme includes various activities aimed at ensuring the awareness of the process of elections among the masses. The bicycle rally, themed ‘My Vote, My Future’, aimed to convey the significance of voting to the general public.

Chauhan urged citizens to fulfil their duty towards the nation by casting their votes on June 1 and provided information about the toll-free helpline number 1950 for voter assistance.

Participants of the bicycle rally were felicitated with certificates and medals.

