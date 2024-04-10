Fire ravages 2-storey building in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 9

A two-storey building, which also housed a shop, was gutted in a fire in the Salooni subdivision’s Daand area in Chamba district on Monday night.

Salooni Tehsildar Kartik Dhiman said the incident occurred at the shop of one Suresh Kumar in Daand Gram Panchayat. Like every day, he had closed the shop in the evening and left for home.

Soon after his departure, smoke started billowing out from the shop. The situation escalated when the fire caused a massive explosion inside the shop.

Despite best efforts by villagers, the blaze proved difficult to control as the building was made of wood.

The fire completely gutted the building, including the shop, along with all the belongings inside.

Initial estimates suggest a loss of Rs 6 -7 lakh in the fire incident. No casualties were reported. A team from the Revenue Department arrived at the scene to assess the causes of the fire and the extent of the damage. A detailed report has been prepared for further action. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be determined, the Tehsildar said.

