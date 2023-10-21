Himachal adjudged best in national tobacco control programme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 20

Himachal Pradesh has been adjudged the best performing state under the National Tobacco Control Programme. The state was given an award for the feat following a meeting of the National Tobacco Control Programme held under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in New Delhi today. Dr Gopal Chauhan, State Programme Officer, National Tobacco Control Programme, received the award.

As per the latest Global Youth Tobacco survey, tobacco use among the 13-15 age group in Himachal is 1.1 per cent, lowest in India

As per a spokesperson for the National Health Mission (NHM), the state had received two WHO awards for tobacco control in 2012 and 2023. “Tobacco control in Himachal Pradesh is an example of the government’s partnership with NGOs and partnership among all key stakeholders since 2008,” he added.

Shimla was declared the first evidence-based smoke-free city on October 2, 2010. The state became the first smoke-free state among all 21 large states in 2013. “Besides, the state had enacted a law for issuing licences to tobacco vendors in 2016. The state imposed a ban on e-cigarettes and the sale of gutkha and issued tobacco-free educational institutions guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

As per the Global Adult Tobacco survey of 2016-17, tobacco use has reduced from 21.2 per cent in 2010 to 16 per cent. The state surveillance done through ASHA workers (e-health cards) shows a further decrease to 11.6 per cent in adult tobacco use in the state. Passive smoking at homes has declined from 82.5 per cent to 32.9 per cent.

