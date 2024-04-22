In the dark, Pangi residents call for govt action on power crisis

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, April 21

Grappling with persistent power cuts and disruptions, the residents of the remote Pangi valley, nestled between Pir Panjal and Zanskar ranges of the Himalayas, have sought the state government's intervention to alleviate their plight.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Trilok Thakur, president of Pangwal Ekta Manch, a prominent local body representing the people of Pangi, has written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard.

In his letter, Thakur stated that against the total installed capacity of 1,400 kW, the four mini-micro power projects located in the valley were generating only 650 kW of power.

He said the four projects in the valley — at Sural (100 kW), Killar (300 kW), Sach (900 kW) and Pruthi (100 kW) — cater to a population of 25,000 in Pangi.

"The Sural project has two turbines of 50 kW capacity of which one is defunct. Similarly, two turbines at Killar and one each at Sach and Pruthi are also defunct," said Thakur.

The glaring shortfall of 750 kW ultimately leads to long power cuts across the valley resulting in people facing difficulties in their everyday life, he added.

Adding to their woes, the Sach mini-micro powerhouse has been shut for over a week for civil works, exacerbating the electricity deficit in the region.

The dire state of affairs is worsened by bureaucratic delays in releasing funds for the much-needed upgrade and maintenance work. In 2023, despite the submission of comprehensive estimates amounting to Rs 7 crore for augmenting existing machinery, equipment, tools and plants (METP), as well as civil infrastructure, the necessary funds were yet to be disbursed by the higher authorities, he alleged. He added that the administrative apathy continued to impede efforts to optimise power generation and minimise losses in the valley.

Compounding the challenges was the stalled progress of the proposed solar power projects, including a 400-kW project each at Hillour and Dharwas and a 1-MW project at Karyas under the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), he lamented.

Despite announcements made over the years, these projects remain mired in red tape, hindering their commissioning and exacerbating the region's energy woes.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the fact that Pangi, a landlocked plateau, remains devoid of grid power supply, rendering the population of 25,000, across 55 revenue villages, reliant on unreliable and erratic electricity provision.

The situation not only undermines the residents' quality of life but also impedes socio-economic development, perpetuating a primitive lifestyle that stands in stark contrast to the modern amenities enjoyed by other parts of the state.

The Pangwal Ekta Manch urged the Chief Minister to prioritise the augmentation of existing mini-micro powerhouses and expedite the commissioning of the sanctioned solar power projects without further delay.

The community's longstanding struggle for reliable electricity supply underscored the urgency of addressing this pressing issue, which had been exacerbated by the absence of political representation since the abolition of the Pangi Assembly Constituency in 1966, said Thakur.

The Pangi valley, spread over 1,595 sq km, lacks vital infrastructure essential for a thriving community.

Among the most pressing concerns are the inadequate road networks, insufficient educational facilities and a lack of healthcare infrastructure.

Region with stark contrast

The four projects in the valley - at Sural (100 kW), Killar (300 kW), Sach (900 kW) and Pruthi (100 kW) -cater to a population of 25,000 in Pangi

The glaring shortfall of 750 kW ultimately leads to long power cuts across the valley resulting in people facing difficulties in their everyday life April 20

Adding to their woes, the Sach mini-micro powerhouse has been shut for over a week for civil works, exacerbating the electricity deficit in the region

Despite announcements made over the years, these projects remain mired due to red-tapism, hindering their commissioning

The situation not only undermines the residents' quality of life but also impedes socio-economic development, perpetuating a primitive lifestyle that stands in stark contrast to the modern amenities enjoyed by other parts of the state

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba