Join Whatsapp Channel

Pangi village school building in a shambles

Villagers fear for safety of students and staff, accuse contractor of misappropriating funds

Pangi village school building in a shambles

The dilapidated building of Government High School, Luj, in Pangi valley of Chamba district.



Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 16

In the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district, Government High School, Luj, is facing a pressing issue.

The deteriorating condition of the roof is sparking worries among locals regarding the safety of their children.

Luj Panchayat up pradhan Pan Raj and villagers have voiced their concern

and urged the administration to take necessary steps to prevent any untoward incident.

Originally established as a middle school in 1983, a

four-room school building with tin-roof was completed in 1994.

Two more rooms with a concrete roof, which house the headmaster’s office and a computer lab, were constructed in later years.

Pan Raj alleged that substandard material was used in the construction of the two rooms and the plaster from the roof started coming off soon after the work was completed. In just a few years, the condition of the concrete roof has deteriorated to the extent that it may fell any time.

The rundown condition of the school building has raised concerns about the safety of over 40 students and the staff.

The villagers alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the construction

of the building and later for its repair.

According to the villagers, the contractor assigned the work, instead of carrying out the repair, swindled the money, leaving the building in a sorry state.

“As per our knowledge, the funds were sanctioned for the repair of the building and its instalments were also released to the contractor, but the work was never initiated,” said Sham Singh Rana, a resident of Luj village.

Despite the villagers’ concerted efforts to draw the attention to the issue, the local administration is yet to take a concrete action. This alleged lack of response has left the community frustrated and let down.

Ajit Rana, another villager, said they had brought the matter to the notice of the Civil Administration and the Education Department several time, but the authorities had turned a blind eye towards the condition of the school.

“If any mishap were to occur, the responsibility will rest on the local administration,” he said. The plight of the school is not merely a local concern, it reflects the broader issues of infrastructure neglect and mismanagement in rural areas.

The Pangi valley, despite its stunning natural beauty, grapples with significant challenges in health and education infrastructure. The remote location and rugged terrain pose obstacles to the development of adequate facilities in these essential sectors.

