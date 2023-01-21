 Shimla: SJPNL falters in recovery of Rs 9.5 crore water bills : The Tribune India

Shimla: SJPNL falters in recovery of Rs 9.5 crore water bills

Shimla: SJPNL falters in recovery of Rs 9.5 crore water bills

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has been faltering on the collection of outstanding water bills to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 20

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has been faltering on the collection of outstanding water bills to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore.

It regularly issued notices to the defaulters, especially those who had not cleared the outstanding water bills for several years.

Defaulters’ connections to be snapped

We have already expedited the process to recover the outstanding water bills. Notices have been issued to defaulters. Now, we will wait for the payment till next month after which the water connections of the defaulters will be snapped. PP Sharma, AGM, SJPNL (Water supply)

The data procured by The Tribune from the SJPNL revealed that of Rs 12.5 crore outstanding water bills for the past five years, Rs 3 crore had been collected while Rs 9.5 crore was yet to be paid by the defaulters. The SJPNL has now decided to disconnect the water connections of the defaulters. It has already disconnected some of the connections on a temporary basis.

SJPNL senior officials claimed that they had adopted a “softened approach” in the recovery of the outstanding amount of water bills during and after some period of the Covid pandemic. But that period was over and “tough” measures would be taken to recover the pending water bills now, said a senior official of the SJPNL.

Sources said there were many consumers who had outstanding water bills running into lakhs and following a toughened stance of the SJPNL, some of them had made the partial payment but there were still many who had not cleared their dues to date.

Talking to The Tribune, PP Sharma, AGM, SJPNL (Water Supply) said, “We have already expedited the process to collect the outstanding water bills. There was a pending bill of Rs 21 lakh of a Kufri-based hotel and Rs 5 lakh of a city-based hotel, which have been recovered. Collections have been made from many such major defaulters in recent months.”

“We had given relaxation to consumers in view of the pandemic but now that period is well over. There are owners who have given their houses on rent and they live somewhere else, so tenants do not make the payments. Besides this, there are commercial connections that have not been making payments. But, we have managed to collect a sizable amount of pending water bills,” Sharma added.

There are more than 36,000 water meter connections — 30 per cent commercial and 70 per cent domestic.

As per officials, notices have been issued to around 1,200 consumers having pending water bills of Rs 50,000 or more and collections have been made from some of them.

Sharma said, “There are 47 consumers with an amount of Rs 5 lakh or more pending. Of them, the SJPNL has recovered the dues from 27 consumers in instalments. There are 169 consumers with bills pending to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, 450 with dues of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and 750 with Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh due. We have been issuing notices and even reaching out to the defaulters at their houses to make recovery. We will wait till next month after which the disconnection of water meters will be started.”

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop