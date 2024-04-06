SMCs, teachers honoured for improving quality of education

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 5

Pangi Resident Commissioner Ritika Jindal on Friday awarded various school management committees (SMCs) of government primary schools for their work in improving the quality of education imparted during the academic session 2023-24.

Speaking at the event held at the Library building in Killar, Jindal elaborated on the role, responsibilities and contributions of SMCs with respect to the overall development of students. She encouraged teachers and SMCs to work together and contribute to the development of schools in their respective areas. She said there were 65 primary schools in the valley, out of which approximately 30 schools were being run by a single teacher. She praised the hard work of teachers and their efforts in maintaining the quality of education imparted.

Jindal praised the Ladla-Ladli Janmotsav scheme by the Kulal Primary School and the planting of various fruit-bearing plants by teachers of the Kavas Primary School, suggesting other schools in the valley to undertake similar activities.

SMC Government Primary School, Kulal, bagged first position, while Government Primary School, Karel, and Government Primary School, Findpar, came in second and third respectively.

Devi Charan, Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) at Government Primary School, Findpar; Rajkumar, JBT at Government Primary School, Karel; Rajkumar Rana, JBT at Government Primary School, Kavas and Surendra Kumar, JBT at Government Primary School, Kulal, were honoured for excellent services during the event.

On this occasion, Block Project Officer (Samgra Shiksha) and Headmaster of Government Primary School Killar, Bhagwan Das Chauhan; Block Primary Education Officer Karam Chand; Block Resource Coordinator Nihal Sharma and members of SMCs and teachers from various schools were present.

