Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal, temperatures plummet

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 10

Ahead of Diwali, snowfall in higher reaches and light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most places across the state today. As a result of the sudden precipitation, maximum temperatures have plunged by 10 to 11 degrees Celsius below normal at a few places across the state.

“There’s a possibility of heavy snowfall at some places in higher altitude today and tomorrow. Currently, there are reports of snowfall at a few places in Lahaul and Spiti. The rain will continue tomorrow as well, though with less intensity,” said an official from the Weather Department. “For Diwali on Sunday, the sky will clear up. As per the available information, rain is unlikely on Diwali,” said the weatherman.

Like at most places in the state, it started to drizzle intermittently after noon in Shimla with the rain becoming more intense in the evening. “Light to moderate rain has been reported from almost all parts of the state. Chamba recorded heavy rainfall, with Dalhousie logging 41mm rainfall,” said the official.

As for the temperatures, Chamba has seen the highest deviation of 14.1 degree Celsius from normal in maximum temperatures. Una and Kangra have logged the maximum temperatures 10 degree Celsius and 7.6 degree Celsius, respectively, below normal.

As per the Weather Department, light to moderate precipitation accompanied with thunder and lightning very likely at many places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti.

The possible impact of the precipitation could be low visibility, traffic congestion and skidding of vehicles at higher reaches of the state.

#Diwali #Shimla