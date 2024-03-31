Snowfall, rain likely to continue today: Met

Shimla, March 30
The higher hills of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall while middle and lower hills witnessed rainfall today, bringing the mercury down by a few notches.
According to the Weather Department, the precipitation occurred at most places in the state in the past 24 hours, resulting in an appreciable fall in minimum temperatures. Light snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba districts while rainfall occurred in middle and lower hills of Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kullu districts.
In Lahaul and Spiti snowfall occurred at various places, including Gondla 14.6 cm, Kukumseri 4.6 cm and Keylong 3 cm while Kothi village in Kullu and Kalpa in Kinnaur received 5 cm of snow each.
Director, Meteorological Department Surinder Paul said that snowfall in higher hills and rainfall in isolated places in middle and lower hills were very likely to continue tomorrow after which the weather would remain clear across the state on April 1 and in plains, lower and middle hills on April 2.
“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 3 due to which rainfall in lower and middle hills and snowfall in higher hills will continue till April 5,” he added.
The maximum temperature in Shimla was 15.1°C while in Kufri, it was 10.2°C. Similarly, Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 10.4°C, Dharamsala 25°C, Kasauli 19.8°C, Solan 22°C, Mandi 21.6°C, Bilaspur 24.9°C, Narakanda (Shimla) 8°C, Reckongpeo (Kinnaur) 7.4°C, Kangra 26.5°C, Nahan 27.4°C and Chamba 26.7°C,
At 34.6°C, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at minus 0.3 °C.
