Adverse weather could hit 114 million tonne wheat production target

Neeraj Mohan
New Delhi, March 13
Adverse weather conditions pose a threat to predictions of the scientists that the country might achieve a record-breaking wheat production target of 114 million tonnes this Rabi season. Recent hailstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds have wreaked havoc on lakhs of acres of standing crop in Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh, dealing a severe blow to the hopes of farmers anticipating a bumper harvest. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the next couple of days, adding to the woes of the farmers.
Although the final report regarding damage to crops is yet to be compiled, initial estimates indicated significant damage, ranging from 25 to 100 per cent in key rabi crops, wheat and mustard, across northern states and parts of western Uttar Pradesh.
In Haryana alone, an estimated 10-12 lakh acres have been affected, with nearly 2.5 lakh acres suffering complete loss, and another 8 lakh acres experiencing partial damage, ranging from 25 to 75 per cent. Initial reports from Punjab indicated losses in around 5 per cent of the crop area, primarily affecting wheat and mustard crops. Uttar Pradesh has also reported damage to nearly 50 per cent of standing crops, especially in western UP and Awadh region.
