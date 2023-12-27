‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

A blast-like sound was heard outside Israeli embassy in the national capital on Tuesday evening. Delhi Police’s crime unit and forensics team rushed to the spot, but they only found a letter addressed to the ambassador with no signs of explosives.

Attacks in past Jan 2021: Low-intensity blast occurs near Israel embassy in New Delhi, some cars damaged, no injuries reported

Feb 2012: A bomb is planted under an embassy car, injuring the wife of an Israeli diplomat

According to Delhi Police sources, a “blast” call was received in the evening near the embassy. Though no traces of a blast were found, an “abusive” letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near a vacant plot near the embassy, said a police official.

In a video message posted on social media, Israeli Deputy Ambassador to India Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, “After 5 pm, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the Delhi security teams, which are investigating the matter further.”

According to reports quoting eyewitness accounts, a blast-like sound and smoke emanating from a nearby tree were heard and seen.

