Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

London, August 30

A 20-year-old information technology student from Chandigarh Engineering College in Mohali, Punjab, who has created and patented many useful devices, on Wednesday made the top 10 finalists’ cut for the USD 100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2023.

Ravinder Bishnoi, shortlisted from nearly 4,000 applications from across 122 countries, is in the running for the annual prize given to an exceptional student who has made a real impact on learning and society at large.

Among his many innovations include the patented “Vehicle Horn Control Assembly”, which helps to reduce noise pollution caused by unnecessary honking, particularly near hospitals, schools and residential areas.

Bishnoi has also created the patented “Assembly for Retraction of Side Stand”, which is designed to prevent the common and serious problem of forgetting to retract the side stand of a two-wheeler bike.

“I am delighted and honoured to congratulate Ravinder Bishnoi on becoming a top 10 finalist. Your commitment, creativity, and resilience is truly inspiring,” said Heather Hatlo Porter, Head of Chegg.org and Chief Communications Officer of edtech firm Chegg.

“This honour is not only a reflection of your remarkable achievements but also a testament to the brighter future you are actively shaping for all of us day by day. The Global Student Prize is a platform for incredible students all over the world to share their stories, connect with each other, and reach influencers in education and beyond,” she said.

Bishnoi, who had no direct access to smartphones or the internet in 2012-2013, visited a cyber cafe to learn about robotics, electronics, design, and other engineering fields. He went on to develop robots, exoskeletons, portable water and air filters, and other devices to help people in need. The talented student is also helping others like him to safeguard their ideas by providing lectures on Intellectual Property (IP) rights and helping them file patents.

Earlier this year, Bishnoi represented his startup KieKie Private Limited at the G20 summit for the Startup 20 Engagement Group in Gangtok, Sikkim, showcasing his entrepreneurial journey and innovations. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during National Technology Week.

“I extend warm congratulations to Ravinder Bishnoi. Your story illustrates the crucial role education plays in building a better tomorrow for everyone. It is the key to solving humanity’s greatest challenges, from war and conflict to climate change to growing inequality,” said Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, partners of the student prize.

Bishnoi will compete with fellow students from Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Chile, Ghana, Malaysia, Romania and the US as the Global Student Prize Academy picks the winner from the top 10 finalists, to be announced later this year.

Meanwhile, the Chegg.org Impact Fund run through the Tides Foundation has said it intends to launch a new Chegg Changemaker Fund for the top 50 Global Student Prize finalists since the award’s inception in 2021, who are participating in the Chegg Changemakers program. These changemakers will be able to apply for funding to boost their impact projects and initiatives.

“As so many of these students are already doing such exceptional things for their communities and the wider world, we are thrilled to announce the Chegg Changemaker Fund, to help further their remarkable work so they make an even bigger difference. We are also excited to be able to connect them to additional support, encouragement and mentorship through the recently launched Changemakers Mentor Program,” added Hatlo Porter.

The Chegg Changemakers Mentor Program will offer the top 50 finalists the chance to be paired with a Chegg member of staff, based on their educational background, skills and interests, for mentorship and advice.

The Global Student Prize is open annually to students around the world who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills program. Part-time students as well as those enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

