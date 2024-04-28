 Constituency Watch — Shivamogga: Shivamogga braces for triangular contest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Constituency Watch — Shivamogga: Shivamogga braces for triangular contest

Constituency Watch — Shivamogga: Shivamogga braces for triangular contest

Constituency Watch — Shivamogga: Shivamogga braces for triangular contest


Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 27

After the Phase 2 polls, all eyes are set on the triangular showdown in Karnataka’s Shivamogga parliamentary constituency.

Till March, the constituency was heading for a star-studded faceoff between the two children of two former Chief Ministers of Karnataka. However after BJP rebel KS Eshwarappa entered the fray as an Independent, the Congress and BJP fear the splitting of OBC votes.

The incumbent MP, BY Raghavendra of the BJP, was set to be challenged by Geetha Shivarajkumar representing the Congress. While Raghavendra’s father, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is helming the party’s fight in the state, Geetha is the daughter of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa who had a large following in Shivamogga. While her brother, Madhu Bangarappa, is a minister in the Karnataka Government, her husband Shivarajkumar is one of the Kannada cinema’s leading actors and the son of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar.

Once a Congress bastion, it has become the strong turf of the BJP since 2009. Raghavendra has won the Shivamogga seat thrice since 2009. The dominance of Lingayats in the constituency and the pervasion of Hindutva in the region has helped the BJP making Shivamogga its fortress.

Ironically, in January, 93-year-old Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa lauded Raghavendra and appealed to voters to re-elect him in a public meeting. Shivashankarappa heads a prominent Lingayat body in Shivamogga. Geetha belongs to the Ediga community, which has a substantial presence in the region.

Eshwarappa, who was ardently lobbying for his son KE Kantesh to get the Haveri Lok Sabha ticket, decided to contest the elections from Shivamogga when former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was declared the candidate from Haveri.

Eshwarappa from Kuruba community was miffed with Yediyurappa who he alleged did not recommend his son’s name to the BJP high command. Eshwarappa, a prominent Hindutva face, along with Yediyurappa had played a formative role in the growth of the BJP in the state.

On his refusal to withdraw his nomination, Eshwarappa was suspended from the BJP.

“Yediyurappa has always focussed on his growth within the BJP and has not allowed others to grow. Modi is in my heart but even if he reaches out to me personally, I will not withdraw my candidature. I want the BJP to come to power again but my fight is against Yediyurappa,”said Eshwarappa.

A senior Congress leader in Shivamogga said, “Eshwarappa is a thorn in the neck of both the BJP and Congress as he will cut into the votes of both the parties. Shivamogga is a stronghold of BJP and Lingayats will prefer BJP. Congress is banking on guarantees and our candidate is strong. The campaigning is also in full swing.”

Voting for the Shivamogga constituency will be held in the third phase of the Lok Sabha poll on May 7.

Vital stats

14,41,833: Total voters

7,14,490: Male

7,27,310: Female

Others- 33

Total candidates in fray-23

Peek into past

(2019 LS poll)

Winner: BY Raghavendra (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Polled: 7,29,872 votes

Nearest rival: S Madhubangarappa (Janata Dal-Secular)

Polled: 5,06,512 votes

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

2
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

3
Trending

'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; Delhi Police lodge FIR

4
Trending

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

5
Delhi

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

6
Delhi

Supreme Court ‘shocked’ as Delhi fails to process 3,000 tonnes municipal solid waste every day

7
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

8
India

Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur

9
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings face bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad

10
Uttarakhand

Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in archery World Cup

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...

13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan

13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan

The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds inaugural poll roadshow

Teen stalker shoots girl’s mother in Jahangirpuri of Delhi

AAP protests cancellation of mayoral poll, several detained

‘Sheesh Mahal’ signage put up near Delhi CM’s house

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys