Enforcement Directorate makes fresh arrest in 'illegal' Bihar sand mining money-laundering case

Patna, March 10
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a man allegedly linked to the RJD, in Bihar's Patna as part of a money-laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining in the state, official sources said on Sunday.
Searches at half a dozen premises of Yadav and his associates were launched in the state capital on Saturday by the central agency as part of the ongoing probe.
Yadav was arrested late on Saturday night and about Rs 2.3 crore in cash was seized from the various premises that were raided, sources said.
Alleged to be the "key syndicate member" of the sand mining racket, Yadav is expected to be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Patna on Monday. He had contested elections on an RJD ticket in the past, sources said.
The money-laundering case stems from a clutch of 20 FIRs registered by Bihar Police against a company called Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL) and its directors, alleging that they were engaged in illegal mining and sale of sand without using e-challans.
