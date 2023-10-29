Ex-CM versus ‘shadow CM’ in Rajnandgaon segment of Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Rajnandgaon, October 28

Locals in the VVIP Rajnandgaon segment of Chhattisgarh turned up in large numbers today to witness the first roadshow by their long-time MLA and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Former CM Raman Singh campaign in Rajnandgaon on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Singh, 71, is walking an extra mile to impress the voters, who gave him the scare of his life in the 2018 election. He won the seat by the slimmest ever margin, polling 16,929 votes more than his closest rival Karuna Shukla.

“Raman Singh’s popularity is waning. He has represented Rajnandgaon for 15 long years. There is an undercurrent against him,” says Brijesh Sharma, a Congress functionary aiding the campaign of the party candidate, Girish Dewangan, whom people call the “shadow CM” for his proximity to CM Bhupesh Baghel.

A first-generation politician in his family, Girish Devangan, in his 50s, is contesting his first election. He chairs the powerful State Mineral Development Corporation. He is also Chhattisgarh convener for the CM’s favourite project, the Rajiv Yuva Mitan scheme.

Dewangan, an outsider to Rajnandgaon, is getting some traction in the segment as he goes door to door flagging Baghel’s poll pledges. Rajnandgaon is among 20 Chhattisgarh seats going to polls in the first phase on November 7.

#Chhattisgarh