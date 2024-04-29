Govt panel visits Bangladesh to strengthen relations

New Delhi, April 28
A Central Government delegation has embarked on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, beginning Sunday, to further enhance the bilateral ties.
The visit, initiated at the invitation of the Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration, will primarily focus on mid-career capacity-building programmes in the field administration for Bangladesh civil servants, stated the Personnel Ministry on Sunday.
“V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, will lead a four-member delegation to Bangladesh from April 28-30, for bilateral discussions regarding the renewal of the MoU between the National Centre for Good Governance India and Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration for the period 2024-2029,” the statement said.
