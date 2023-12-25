India proudly acknowledges Christian community’s contribution: PM Modi

New Delhi, December 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on Monday for its role in giving direction to the society and a sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this.
In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, Modi recalled his old, intimate, and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.
The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said.
Modi said Jesus Christ’s life message was centred on compassion and service, and he worked for an inclusive society where justice prevails for all.
These values are serving as a “guiding light” in his government’s development journey, the prime minister said, and also noted that the Upanishads, considered the fount of Hindi philosophy, also focused on realising the absolute truth like the Bible.
People can focus on their shared values and heritage to move forward, and the spirit of cooperation and coordination, coupled with the spirit of “sabka prayas”, can take the country to a new height, Modi said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday
The A340 aircraft is expected to land at Mumbai airport, fro...
Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case
Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Harde...
Army chief Gen Manoj Pande arrives in Jammu to review security situation amid anti-terror operation in Poonch
4 Army personnel were killed and 3 injured in a terrorist at...
I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Says his upcoming meeting with Union Home Minister Amit will...
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Fog blankets Punjab and Haryana