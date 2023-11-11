India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 10

India and the US on Friday held their fifth 2+2 meeting of defence and foreign ministers here with another discussion on military co-production arrangement on its sidelines highlighting the increased engagement in defence production.

The American delegation at the 2+2 ministerial dialogue was led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.

The talks also covered critical minerals and high-technology, new educational exchanges and reduced visa wait times. On regional topics, the ministers discussed the Ukraine-Russia and the Israel-Hamas conflicts, and Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific. “The two countries are also harnessing the power of innovation through cooperation in semiconductors and advanced biotechnology, investing in clean energy and joint research and projects in space,” said Blinken.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said both sides were exploring cooperation in domains such as critical technologies, civil outer space and critical minerals even while consolidating engagement on established areas. “Our trade is in excess of $200 billion. Over 2.7 lakh Indian students study in the US, and we have a diaspora of 44 lakh,” said Jaishankar. He also referred to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in June and US President Joe Biden’s India visit in September which “has truly opened a new chapter in our relationship”.

Rajnath said the bilateral relationship had seen a growing interest of strategic convergence and that defence remains one of the most important pillars of the ties. “In spite of various emerging geopolitical challenges, we need to keep our focus on important and long-term issues. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region,” he observed.

Issues taken up

Critical minerals & high-technology, new educational exchanges and reducing visa wait time

Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts, and Chinese aggression in Indo-Pacific

Harnessing the power of innovation through cooperation in semiconductors and advanced biotechnology

Investing in clean energy & joint research and projects in space

