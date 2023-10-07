Indian-origin couple, 2 kids found dead inside US house

PTI

New York, October 6

An Indian-origin couple and their two children were found dead in their home in the US state of New Jersey and police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Tej Pratap Singh (43) and Sonal Parihar (42) were found dead alongside their 10-year-old son and six-year-old in their Plainsboro home around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the Plainsboro police department said. The case is currently under investigation, said the police.

On October 4, the authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a residence in Plainsboro. Upon their arrival, the Plainsboro police department four bodies in the house," they said in a joint statement. "The tragedy remains under investigation and autopsies are being performed today," they said, adding an initial investigation determined that there was no threat to the public.

Singh worked as an engineer for Ness Digital Engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.

