Karnataka BJP MLA’s son joins Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Karnataka BJP MLA Arabail Shivaram Hebbar’s son Vivek Hebbar joined the Congress along with his supporters at Banavasi in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday. After quitting the BJP, Vivek joined the Congress in the presence of state Congress vice president Ivan D’Souza.

“BJP leaders have worked against my father. We were told by our supporters to join the Congress,” Vivek said.

Ever since he did not turn up for voting during the polls to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on February 27, there have been speculations that Shivaram, an MLA from the Yellapur Assembly segment, will also join the Congress.

