NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar district

IANS

Jaipur, September 4

A 16-year-old student, Kaushal Meena, preparing for NEET died by suicide on Monday. He was a resident of Raison in Karauli and studied at a private coaching institute in Sikar. The reason for the suicide is not known. The deceased's family has been informed.

The Udyog Nagar police have kept the body in the mortuary of the district hospital.

According to information, the student was preparing for NEET at Allen Career Institute located on Piprali Road of Sikar. He was living in a boys’ hostel since April 23. He came for coaching around noon on Monday and went to his room after having food.

After some time, his friend went to the room and found the door locked from inside. The door was not opened even after the friend called out. He then informed the hostel operator, after which the door of the room was broken and Kaushal was found hanging from the fan. On information from the hostel owner, the police reached the spot.

The family members living in Karauli were informed.

Police officials said a post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members. The student had gone home during the Rakshabandhan holidays and returned to the hostel on the evening of August 31.

#Rajasthan