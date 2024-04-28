Poll snippets: YSR Congress promises Rs 3,500 pension

PTI

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released the party manifesto for the coming elections and promised to gradually hike welfare pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam. PTI

Re-poll ordered at 1 booth in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday that re-polling would be held at a polling station at Hanur in the Chamarajanagar parlimentary constituency in Karnataka on April 29.

