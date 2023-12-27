 Ram Mandir—the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol and the politics : The Tribune India

  Uttar Pradesh
  Ram Mandir—the consecration of Lord Ram's idol and the politics
Explainer

Ram Mandir—the consecration of Lord Ram's idol and the politics

How a religious ceremony acquired political undertones

Ram Mandir—the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol and the politics

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple under construction, in Ayodhya. PTI photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 27

Invites for the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony—the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol—at ‘Ram Mandir’ in Ayodhya has stirred up quite a political storm apart from underlining some perceptible ideological differences among INDIA constituents. 

While Left parties have made their stance clear that their leaders will not be attending the ceremony, the Congress so far is playing cautious.    

Declining the invitation, Left leaders accused the ruling BJP of “using the religious event for political gains”.    

According to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, the BJP government is mixing religion with politics. His party colleague Brinda Karat described it as “politicisation of a religious programme”. “Using religion as a political weapon or to advance a political agenda is not right,” she said.

Though the Congress is yet to reveal its official decision, a statement by a senior party leader did set off a war of words with the BJP.

Expressing concerns over the hype around the temple in Ayodhya, Sam Pitroda, who is also the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, said people of the country need to identify “real issues and challenges before the country and vote accordingly in the general election next year”. 

“Is Ram Mandir the real issue or the unemployment and inflation? 

“I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform. Forty per cent of the people vote for the BJP, and 60 per cent do not vote for it. He is everybody's prime minister and not a party's prime minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues - is Ram Mandir or unemployment a real issue? Is Ram Mandir or inflation a real issue?” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

“Practise your religion but keep it separate from politics,” he added.

Will Congress attend

To many observers, the Congress appears to be in the proverbial Catch 22 situation on the issue.

While the Left parties have no such hesitation, for Congress accepting a BJP invitation may upset its anti-BJP supporters and possibly also those in the minority community who see it as an option. Not accepting the invite would be showcased as disrespect to the religion. Notably, the consecration ceremony on January 22 will be attended by the top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Pitroda is a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi and according to BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar his remarks reflect the mindset of the Congress and its senior leadership.

“This is Sam Pitroda who is the mentor of Rahul Gandhi. A lot of it represents the thinking of Rahul Gandhi that Hindutva doesn't matter. Terrorism doesn't matter because of appeasement. Inflation and corruption don't matter because of crony capitalism. Hindu faith doesn't matter because of their appeasement politics,” he was quoted as saying.

For the BJP the construction of the temple has been a poll plank for decades and for the leadership the temple at Ayodhya is an example of a “promise fulfilled”. 

All eyes are on the Congress and its senior leadership -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Observers say that the controversy is bound to happen in the light of the upcoming elections and the BJP’s connection with the temple and the movement. 

Not attending it is being showcased as a disrespect to the religion, a risk which Left parties can afford to take but not the Congress. 

According to Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, “Invitations were sent to all (but) only those called by Lord Ram will come.”

The Ram Temple Trust has invited all former prime ministers, national party chiefs, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, industrialists, film actors and prominent personalities from different walks of life. BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and senior party leaders Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar, the two prominent faces of the Ram Temple movement, will also be present, according to reports.

A show of strength before elections?

Targeting the BJP for “show-off”, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “Lord Ram is in my heart”, and, therefore, he didn't feel the need to attend the ceremony.  

Before the big event, the PM will be there in Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate a newly-built airport, which will become operational on January 5.

The Prime Minister will also hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport. 

Officials say the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport will handle passengers from across the world and Ayodhya is all set to become an international cultural destination with world-class facilities.

RSS and VHP members will also undertake a door-to-door campaign in the country to invite people to organise events in their local temples on the day. The outreach is also being organised in foreign countries, where the Sangh will mobilise the Hindu community to organise similar events on January 22.

