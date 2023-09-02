Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The CAPF and the NSG have joined hands with the Delhi Police to make security arrangements for the leadership of the G20 countries during the summit on September 9 and 10. An IPS officer of the rank of special commissioner will supervise and command the security at the venues where the G20 summit will be held, Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari said on Friday. Further, DCP-rank officers will be deployed as camp commanders at the hotels where the G20 guests will be staying, Tiwari added.

Camp commanders to secure guests’ hotels DCP-rank officers will be deployed as camp commanders at the hotels where the G20 guests will be staying.

An IPS officer of special commissioner rank will supervise and command the security at the summit venues.

Specially trained men and women commandos of Sashastra Seema Bal will protect the spouses of the guests arriving in India.

He shared the aim was to ensure no infiltration, terrorist act or sabotage takes place during the summit. He went on to add that more than 50% of the Delhi Police’s strength would be involved in providing security to the guests and the venues of the G20 summit. Troopers from the BSF, the ITBP, the CISF and the black cat commandos of the NSG have been roped in to safeguard the foreign dignitaries. Teams of the NSG today practised aerial insertion as readiness to counter terror contingencies by carrying out precision spot aerial drops on critical high-rise buildings before the G20 event.

450 crpf personnel trained for left-hand-driven vehicles CRPF’s 450 drivers trained to drive left-hand-driven and bullet-proof vehicles that will be used to ferry the dignitaries. Troopers roped in from BSF, ITBP, CISF and NSG.

50% of Delhi Police’s strength to be involved in providing security to the guests and the venues of the G20 summit. The aim is to ensure no terror act or sabotage.

CRPF’s 450 drivers have been trained to drive left-hand driven and bullet-proof vehicles that will be used to ferry the dignitaries. Specially trained men and women commandos of Sashastra Seema Bal will protect the spouses of the guests arriving in India.

On a question on foreign security agencies and their concerns, Tiwari said, “The responsibility of security during such events lies with the host country. As far as the concerns of foreign security agencies vis-a-vis their leaders are concerned, they have been addressed in various meetings between them and our central intelligence agencies.”