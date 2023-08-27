 Karolina Bielawska to be first Miss World to visit Kashmir : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Karolina Bielawska to be first Miss World to visit Kashmir

Karolina Bielawska to be first Miss World to visit Kashmir

Bielawska will be accompanied by other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, during daylong visit

Karolina Bielawska to be first Miss World to visit Kashmir

Miss World Karolina Bielawska. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi/Srinagar, August 27

In a first for an international beauty pageant winner, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska will visit Kashmir on Monday on a day-long tour for an event.

According to Rouble Nagi, chairperson of a Mumbai-based organisation engaged in women empowerment, Bielawska will arrive here along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena.

“Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, hami asto, hamin asto, hamin asto (If there is a heaven on earth, it’s here, it’s here, it’s here). And how is it possible that Miss World would miss heaven?” Nagi told PTI.

The entrepreneur, who heads Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Studio Saksham, said her foundation has championed artistic expression, community development, and cultural exchange.

“This collaboration is yet another manifestation of the foundation’s commitment to creating memorable experiences that transcend boundaries,” she added.

The event is being held in collaboration with Jamil Saidi, Chairman PME entertainment in India, and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism.

Bielawska’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes ahead of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, to be held in India later this year. India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996.

Secretary Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir administration Syed Abid Rasheed Shah told PTI this pre-event tour of the Miss World pageant is taking place in the region months after the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held here.

“It’s an indication of the transformative nature of the G20 event in the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Major events of national and international importance are now being planned and organised,” Shah said.

As per trends this year, Shah said the authorities are expecting a “record-breaking” number of tourists, both domestic and international.

“The number of inbound tourists (foreigners) is a record high in the last 33 years. From the Miss World pre-event tour, we expect the guests to be the ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality throughout the world,” he said.

Shah said the pre-event visit of Bielawska to Jammu and Kashmir along with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Miss World, Julia Eric Morley, promises to be a blend of elegance, artistry and cultural exchange.

During the day-long tour, Miss World and other the dignitaries, including Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World England Jessica Gagen, and Miss Asia Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules, would take a boat ride at the iconic Dal Lake besides meeting the press and later calling on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

This event will not only showcase the region’s picturesque landscapes, but also provide a platform for local artists and artisans to interact with the guests, added Nagi, who hails from Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1.88 crore tourist arrivals last year, the highest number in the past three decades. The arrivals in the aftermath of the successful third G20 tourism working group meeting from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar is expected to break all previous records this year.

On August 1, Sinha said 1.27 crore tourists visited the Union territory till July and “we hope to see record-breaking tourist arrivals by the year end”.

With the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, this initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the breathtaking beauty of Srinagar, the cultural diversity of the region, and the warmth of its people, Nagi said.

“You can immerse yourself in the rich traditions of the Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras, and Gujjars, each with their unique customs and vibrant festivals,” she added.

#Kashmir #Mumbai #Srinagar

