National Conference youth wing to constitute ward-level committees

Jammu: Ajaz Ahmed Jan, provincial president of the Youth National Conference (YNC), Jammu, has asked party leaders to constitute ward-level committees by March 15. At a YNC meeting, he said people were struggling due to Covid and “wrong” government policies. The NC is committed to address people’s issues, he added. OC
In Ladakh, panchayats to guard crane nests
Jammu: Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Ladakh, has asked the Rural Development Director to ensure panchayats appoint volunteers to guard the eggs of the black-necked crane from feral dogs. Chairing a meeting, Kotwal said inability to tackle this problem may lead to endangerment of the bird.
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...