National Conference youth wing to constitute ward-level committees

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Ajaz Ahmed Jan, provincial president of the Youth National Conference (YNC), Jammu, has asked party leaders to constitute ward-level committees by March 15. At a YNC meeting, he said people were struggling due to Covid and “wrong” government policies. The NC is committed to address people’s issues, he added. OC

In Ladakh, panchayats to guard crane nests

Jammu: Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Ladakh, has asked the Rural Development Director to ensure panchayats appoint volunteers to guard the eggs of the black-necked crane from feral dogs. Chairing a meeting, Kotwal said inability to tackle this problem may lead to endangerment of the bird.

