Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Despite the enforcement of the poll code, frequent flag marches and heightened security measures in the city, crime rate continues to spiral. Residents lament that while the police boast of maintaining law and order during daylight flag marches, criminals strike at night, targeting residents and robbing them of their hard-earned possessions, cash and jewellery.

In the past week alone, the city has witnessed two murders, a robbery, suspicious death of a youth, an assault near the bus stand, gunshots at a singer’s residence and a few instances of snatching.

Three days ago, a woman, Ruby, was found murdered in a house at Sheetal Nagar. The police suspect her husband to be the culprit as he locked the room from outside and fled the spot. However, his whereabouts remain unknown. In another incident, a murder incident took place at Nehri Colony on the Kapurthala road on Monday, which the police have reportedly solved. The suspect in that case has been apprehended.

A labourer was shot by bike-borne robbers near the Sodal area late on Sunday night. The robbers demanded cash at gunpoint. When the victim resisted and struck one of them with a tiffin box in an attempt to escape, he was shot. The suspects in this case have not yet been identified.

Additionally, the son of a Shiv Sena leader was assaulted by unidentified individuals near the bus stand late on Sunday night. The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Though a complaint was lodged with the Division No. 6 police regarding the incident, the suspects remain unidentified.

Similarly, a 26-year-old unidentified man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a vacant plot in the Bhargo Camp area on Friday night. Initial reports suggested the possibility of drug overdose, but the police have dismissed these claims. Furthermore, the authorities remain clueless in the case, lacking evidence about how the victim ended up at the plot or whether foul play was involved.

Additionally, two snatching incidents were reported earlier in the week, including a senior citizen being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Adarsh Nagar and a local journalist being robbed near the Laddhewali area.

Residents have expressed disappointment over this trend where snatchers target individuals in broad daylight in posh localities and crowded markets with brazen confidence and without any fear of police.

