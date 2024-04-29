Jalandhar girls win junior hockey title

Jalandhar, 28 April
Jalandhar girls won the junior category title of the Punjab State Hockey Championship by defeating Bathinda (2-0).
Local Olympian Jatin Mahajan, MD, Alpha Hockey, distributed prizes among the winners at the hockey stadium. Amritsar bagged the third position by defeating Patiala (4-1). The winning teams got trophies, medals and certificates.
In the final, Ribka took control of the match by scoring both goals for Jalandhar. Bathinda tried hard to score a goal, but could not succeed. In the match for third place, Jashandeep scored two goals, Mega and Khushdeep scored one goal each for Amritsar.
Jalandhar entered the final by defeating Amritsar (3-0) and Bathinda sealed the semi-final berth by defeating Patiala (4-0).
In the senior girls’ category, Bathinda defeated Jalandhar (5-0) and entered the semi-finals. Amritsar entered the final by defeating Patiala (3-2) via sudden death.
In the quarterfinals in the senior boys’ category, Nawanshahr defeated Firozpur (3-0), Sangrur defeated Ludhiana (3-2) via shootout, Amritsar defeated Patiala (2-1) via shoot-out and Jalandhar defeated Pathankot (2-0).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...