Disha Patani shares BTS video of Kyun Karu Fikar

Disha Patani, who is all set with music video Kyun Karu Fikar, her directorial debut, shared a behind-the-scenes from the shoot diaries. In the video, Disha can be seen doing the preparations and discussing the shots with the team. The music video will be out on August 21. Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in Project K, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. Disha also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

