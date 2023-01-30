Rakhi Sawant’s mother is no more

Rakhi Sawant lost her mother Jaya Bheda on Saturday (January 28). She was 73. Jaya was battling cancer and was in a critical condition since a few weeks. Rakhi took to Instagram and shared an emotional post. In the video Rakhi is seen crying inconsolably sitting on the hospital floor. She wrote, “Today my mother’s hand was lifted from the head. And I have nothing left to lose.”

Several celebrities dropped comments and offered condolences to Rakhi. Jackie Shroff wrote, “I feel your pain, having lost my mom, dad, brother; their souls will always be with us.” Ridhima Pandit wrote, “Stay strong Rakhi, sending prayers and love… May her soul rest in peace.” Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt wrote, “May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of the family. Om shanti!” — TMS