3 new wheat varieties sold to select farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

PAU’s three new varieties of wheat were today sold to a few selected farmers for trial on the first day of the Kisan Mela.

The three new varieties launched by PAU include PBW Zn that is rich in iron and zinc, PBW RS1 that is diabetic friendly and PBW1 for soft chapattis.

The seeds were sold for trial and were given to small, marginal, and progressive farmers belonging to different parts of the state.

PAU has tied up with Markfed that will be cultivating these varieties and launching an iron-rich and starch-resistant wheat flour in the market.

Dragon Fruit received a massive response. Many reached the stall as early as 5 am while the stall was made public at 8 am. All the 1,400 cuttings were sold within two hours of the opening of the stall.

Dr TS Riar, Additional Director of Communication, PAU, said the response that dragon fruit received was beyond measure.