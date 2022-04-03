3 travel agents booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

The Machhiwara Sahib police on Friday registered a fraud case against three travel agents.

A case of cheating was registered against Sohan Singh, Ranjodh Singh of Adampur, Jalandhar, and Sahib Singh of Kapurthala.

A man in his complaint to the police said he wanted to go to Canada to earn livelihood. The travel agents promised to send him to Canada and in lieu they demanded Rs 23.50 lakh.

“I gave them Rs 5 lakh in advance. I didn’t see any progress in my case for several weeks. I asked the agents to arrange visa for me, but they started making hollow promises. They also stopped taking my phone calls,” alleged the complainant.

“When they failed to arrange visa, I asked them to return my money, but they refused,” the complainant said, adding that he filed the complaint after he felt that the travel agents had cheated him.