6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Ludhiana, March 31
The police led by senior officials carried out a search operation at the Ludhiana Central Jail today. In a statement, the police stated that the checking was conducted on directions of Ludhiana Police Commissioner (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.
The operation was led by Additional DCP (IV) Abhimanyu Rana along with ACPs Sandeep Singh and Jasvinder Singh Khaira and SHOs of police Division No. 7, Tibba, Moti Nagar, Jamalpur and Meharban. The operation was conducted on the morning of March 29. In this operation, each nook and corner of jail premises was checked. Suspicious inmates were frisked and their belongings were checked. During the drive, six mobile phones were recovered from six inmates while one was found abandoned on the jail premises.
The police said mobile phones were recovered from inmates identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Paras, Baljinder Singh, alias Inda, Rahul Rana, Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, Ajaib Singh, alias Ajay Kumar, Kuljit Singh Simmi and one unknown prisoner.
The police said further investigation would be conducted to find out how inmates managed to get access to cellphones. If connivance of jail officials comes to the fore, action would be taken against them. These recovered phones would be sent to the forensic lab so that persons with whom these inmates were in touch from jail could also be identified.
Notably earlier too, the police caught inmates running drugs and arms smuggling rackets from the jail premises.
