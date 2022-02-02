8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

Although positive cases of Covid being reported in the district have started to ebb but there seems to be no decline in the number of deaths being reported due to the virus.

Today 207 persons tested positive for Covid, while eight persons lost their lives to the virus. The deceased belong to Punjab Mata Nagar, ATI Road, Cemetery Road, Haibowal Kalan, Pakhowal Road, Shalimaar Park, Khanna and near AC Market.

A total of 1,08,384 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,227 patient from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 95.35 per cent. Today there were 2,812 active cases in the district and 2,625 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 316 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 187 patients belong to Ludhiana district, while 129 are from other districts. Today 27 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 31,84,204 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 30,61,554 were found negative.

Samples of 5,866 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.