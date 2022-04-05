Brother-in-law booked for sexual harassment

Ludhiana: The police have booked a man, Kashish, resident of Bawa Colony, under Section 354 of the IPC for allegedly sexually harassing his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) Jyoti. Jyoti in a complaint to the police said she got married to Raj Kumar, elder brother of Kashish, five years ago. She alleged that Kashish used to force her to have physical relations with him and even her husband also sided with his brother. Jyoti said there was a fight between them on the issue when Kashish indecently touched her and also issued threats. OC
Youth booked for stalking girl
Ludhiana: A youth, Deepak, resident of Rani Ka Bagh, Mundian Kalan, was booked by the police under Sections 354-D and 506 of the IPC on the complaint of Gaytri Devi, resident of the same colony. The complainant told the police that Deepak used to stalk her 17-year-old daughter when she went to work in a factory and came back. Deepak was also forcing the girl to have friendship with him. He also introduced one of his friends to her younger sister. OC
Girl abducted, youth booked
Ludhiana: The police have booked a youth, Chhote Lal, for abduction of a 17-year-old girl. The girl has been missing from her residence in Jain Colony here since April 1. The father of the missing girl said in his complaint to the police that his daughter had gone to school in the morning but did not come back. He said on making enquiries, he learnt that the Chhote Lal might have abducted his daughter with the promise of marrying her. OC
Man held with 24 bottles of liquor
Ludhiana: The police have arrested a man, Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, resident of Islam Ganj, on Sunday and recovered 24 bottles of ‘Dollar Punjab’ liquor. Lakhwinder has been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. OC
Two nabbed for consuming drug
Ludhiana: The police have arrested two persons, identified as Soma Singh, resident of Mann Singh Nagar, and Amit, resident of Old Grain Market, Karnal, Haryana, and seized 1.89 gm of heroin from them. The police said they were consuming heroin in a vacant plot at Mann Singh Nagar on Sunday when a patrol party nabbed them. In addition to heroin, the police have recovered nine lighters, five empty pouches, electronic balance, syringe and needle from the duo, who have been booked under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
