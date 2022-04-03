Car hits motorcycle, drags it along for 1 km

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 2

A motorcyclist was hit by a car coming from the Ludhiana side near Sahni village this afternoon. While the victim fell on one side and was badly injured, the driver of the car allegedly dragged the bike along for more than 1 km till he was forcibly stopped by onlookers near Kanech village.

The onlookers affirmed that there were four occupants in the car. The car occupants belonged to Muradabad and were into cloth business. While two managed to escape, the other two were caught by the Sahnewal police.

Onlookers said the purse of the injured was recovered from dashboard of the car. It contained copies of Adahar, voter and PAN card and Rs1100 cash and a blade, which victim kept with him as he was working on a combine in a nearby village.

Investigating Officer ASI Bhupinder Singh said the victim was identified as Gurjeb Singh, 55, of Dharamkot in Moga. “The kin of the injured have shifted him from Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, to Moga. Case will be registered on the basis of victim’s statement. The car driver has absconded while other occupants have been brought to the police station.” —